Indore: ‘Give Blood Samples In MY Hospital, Take It To Super Speciality For Testing’

MY Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of patients, their attendants, and even the blood donors are facing trouble in Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital for getting their blood samples tested. Moreover, the attendants and blood donors have to go to the Super Speciality Hospital from MY Hospital with the samples to get them tested.

Not only the treatment of admitted patients is delayed but blood donors too are facing lengthy delays in getting the CBC report due to which they have to wait for hours to donate blood to needy patients.

According to staff, the pathology lab has been outsourced by the government which has shifted its operations to Super Speciality Hospital. “Now, samples of the donors especially those who donate the plasma, are being sent to HACL lab and the donors have to wait for CBC report as their blood cannot be taken before the samples are taken. The donors and the attendants have to take the samples for testing there,” the hospital staff said.

Blood donor Siddhant Jain said, “I have been coming to donate the blood to MY Hospital for many years. But, we have been facing problems for the last two months. Earlier, we used to get CBC test report within 15 minutes but now it takes hours. I went to the hospital about seven days ago to donate platelets. Samples were taken from here and sent to HACL Lab. I reached the hospital at 11.30 am in the morning but got the report at around 5 o'clock in the evening. This problem is not just mine, but all the donors are facing the same issue. “

Meanwhile, the site manager of HACL Abhishek Gautam told the media that they have appointed runners to take the samples from the collection centres to the laboratory at Super Speciality Hospital.

“We are trying to provide the sample reports at the earliest to the patients and attendants,” he added.