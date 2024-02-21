Indore: 'Students Must Learn Management Skills Of Shivaji' |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Today's students must imbibe the management and good governance of Chhatrapati Shivaji in their character. Students who want to fulfill their dreams must study, understand and discover Shivaji said, Sandip Rao Mahind a social worker.

Mahind expressed his view while presenting a lecture on ‘Good Governance and Management of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Present Perspective’. It was organised under the joint aegis of Devi Ahilya University and Hindavi Swarajya Samaroh Samiti, Indore. The programme was held in the DAVV auditorium on Monday. Mahind said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, despite coming from an ordinary family, did extraordinary work and ended the mental disability caused by slavery and fulfilled the dream of Hindavi Swarajya Today, we want the India of dreams which Chhatrapati Shivaji achieved by establishing Hindavi Swarajya.

Vice-chancellor of DAVV Renu Jain said that students should learn management through the deeds of Shivaji and try to make it meaningful. Chief guest of the programme, MP Shankar Lalwani described Chhatrapati Shivaji as a great hero and said that whatever he decided, he used to complete it with determination.

Registrar of DAVV Dr Ajay Verma delivered the welcome speech.

Sagar Choukse, convenor of Hindavi Swarajya Samaroh Samiti, presented the preface of the programme. He said that we are celebrating the 350th year of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Under this, many programmes are being organised in the city. This lecture is also a part of the same series.