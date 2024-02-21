Indore: Revenue Cases Mediation Centre Starts At Collector Office

Collector Asheesh Singh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The mediation centre for revenue cases started functioning at the Collector office on Tuesday. On day one six revenue cases were resolved through the centre.

The mediation centre was set up at the Collector office as per the proposal passed by the Mediation Monitoring Committee, after the address of Justice Vivek Rusia on February 17 in a one-day mediation training workshop.

Collector Asheesh Singh started the Mediation Centre in room number G-12 of the Collector's office on Tuesday. At the mediation centre, services are being provided by two retired deputy collectors of the Revenue Department, Awadhesh Chaturvedi and Ashok Vyas. In the centre, the mediators will mediate for the resolution of all such applications and cases of the district which are eligible to be filed before the High Court and District Court.

Additional collector Roshan Rai informed that six such applications were received in the Jansunvai held in the Collector's office on Tuesday that could be mediated. applications filed by Prem Kaur wife of late Balwant Singh, Pooja wife of Jitu, Santosh Solanki son of Gyarasiram Solanki, Kishanlal and Vimala, Kalabai and Kailash were referred to the Mediation Centre. The mediators helped in resolving the cases through mediation. Retired General Manager of SBI RD Yadav, retired superintending engineer Purushottam Yadav and office bearers of a social organisation M Shaikh and Sandeep Nema were also present in the centre.