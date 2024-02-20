Indore Police Introduces 'Good Samaritan' To Encourage Residents To Help Road Accident Victims

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to enhance road safety measures and provide timely assistance to accident victims, the Indore Traffic Management Police has unveiled an innovative initiative known as the Traffic Alphabet Calendar. One of the notable highlights of this initiative is the spotlight on Alphabet "G," which symbolizes the concept of the "Good Samaritan."

Often during accidents, individuals find themselves torn between rushing the injured to hospitals and fearing potential complications with law enforcement involvement.

To address these issues and assist injured individuals during accidents, the Supreme Court, under the "Save Life Foundation" petition in March 2016, issued a notification introducing the concept of the "Good Samaritan." This concept was later incorporated into Section 134A of the Motor Vehicles Act.

According to Section 134A, a "Good Samaritan" refers to a person who, without any expectation of reward or compensation, voluntarily and in good faith, assists a victim at the scene of an accident, providing emergency medical or non-medical care or assistance, or transporting the victim to the hospital. Under this law, any agency cannot harass or interrogate a person who helps an injured individual at an accident site.

The "Good Samaritan" concept aims to ensure immediate medical assistance to injured persons, increasing their chances of survival if treated within the first golden hour after an accident. It is crucial that bystanders act promptly, providing basic first aid such as applying pressure to stop bleeding or elevating injured limbs to reduce blood loss before medical help arrives.

The article was written by traffic constable Sumant Singh Kachhawa.