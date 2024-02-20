 Indore Police Introduces 'Good Samaritan' To Encourage Residents To Help Road Accident Victims
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Police Introduces 'Good Samaritan' To Encourage Residents To Help Road Accident Victims

Indore Police Introduces 'Good Samaritan' To Encourage Residents To Help Road Accident Victims

This concept was later incorporated into Section 134A of the Motor Vehicles Act.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 05:50 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to enhance road safety measures and provide timely assistance to accident victims, the Indore Traffic Management Police has unveiled an innovative initiative known as the Traffic Alphabet Calendar. One of the notable highlights of this initiative is the spotlight on Alphabet "G," which symbolizes the concept of the "Good Samaritan."

Often during accidents, individuals find themselves torn between rushing the injured to hospitals and fearing potential complications with law enforcement involvement.

Read Also
Indore: Paralysed Woman Trapped After Tragic Fire Breaks Out At Grocery Store, Dies; Visuals Surface
article-image

To address these issues and assist injured individuals during accidents, the Supreme Court, under the "Save Life Foundation" petition in March 2016, issued a notification introducing the concept of the "Good Samaritan." This concept was later incorporated into Section 134A of the Motor Vehicles Act.

According to Section 134A, a "Good Samaritan" refers to a person who, without any expectation of reward or compensation, voluntarily and in good faith, assists a victim at the scene of an accident, providing emergency medical or non-medical care or assistance, or transporting the victim to the hospital. Under this law, any agency cannot harass or interrogate a person who helps an injured individual at an accident site.

Read Also
MP Shocker: 4-Year-Old Dead, Father Injured In Celebratory Firing While Dancing At Marriage...
article-image

The "Good Samaritan" concept aims to ensure immediate medical assistance to injured persons, increasing their chances of survival if treated within the first golden hour after an accident. It is crucial that bystanders act promptly, providing basic first aid such as applying pressure to stop bleeding or elevating injured limbs to reduce blood loss before medical help arrives.

The article was written by traffic constable Sumant Singh Kachhawa.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Why Are You Driving Me Away From Rajgarh? Diggi To Party Workers

MP: Why Are You Driving Me Away From Rajgarh? Diggi To Party Workers

MP: Mandsaur To Have Its Own Passport Seva Kendra

MP: Mandsaur To Have Its Own Passport Seva Kendra

Indore: 52-Yr-Old High Court Lawyer Dies Of Heart Attack In Car, 3rd Incident In 48 Hours

Indore: 52-Yr-Old High Court Lawyer Dies Of Heart Attack In Car, 3rd Incident In 48 Hours

MP: Municipality Employee Shot Dead During Office Hours In Dhar

MP: Municipality Employee Shot Dead During Office Hours In Dhar

Indore Police Introduces 'Good Samaritan' To Encourage Residents To Help Road Accident Victims

Indore Police Introduces 'Good Samaritan' To Encourage Residents To Help Road Accident Victims