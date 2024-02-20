MP Shocker: 4-Year-Old Dead, Father Injured In Celebratory Firing While Dancing At Marriage Procession In Datia | Representative Image

Gwalior: The incidents of deaths and injuries due to celebratory firing at wedding ceremony occur on many occasions in the country. Still the people do not refrain from firing gunshots in the functions and marriages in villages across the country.

Another such incident has come to light from Madhya Pradesh in which a four-year-old kid has lost his life and his father suffered serious injuries in celebratory firing at wedding ceremony in Sunari village of the Goraghat area which falls under the Datia Police Station area.

The incident occurred when the four-year-old was dancing in the marriage procession on Sunday (February 18). The bullet struck the child in his chest while another bullet hit his father on his leg.

Child succumbed to injuries

The child succumbed to the gunshot injuries, while his father was rushed to the Jayarogya Hospital in Gwalior and he is said to be receiving treatment for his injuries at the hospital. The police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and registered a case of murder against the accused.

The accused is absconding

There are reports that the accused is absconding after the incident and the police have initiated a search operation to nab the accused. The incident occurred at the wedding ceremony of Ranveer Baghel's daughter at the Sunari village in Datia. The wedding procession arrived at the Kedarpur Kothi in Gwalior. There are reports that one of the guests had brought a double-barrel gun along with him to participate in the wedding procession.

The guests were dancing on DJ

The guests were dancing on the DJ during the preparations for Tilakotsav, when Shyam Baghel fired his double-barrel gun in celebration and the bullets hit Piyush (4), who was dancing at the wedding procession, and his father Pawan (30). They both fell to the ground after being hit by the bullets and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Piyush was declared dead by the hospital authorities and his father Pawan was seriously injured in the incident. Pawan has been admitted to trauma center. The victims have been identified as close relatives of the groom.