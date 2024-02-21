Indore: Petrol Pump Sealed In 2013 Continues To Operate Till Date

Representative Image | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A petrol pump in Scheme No 94 near Teen Imli Square that was sealed by the food and civil supplies department in 2013 for irregularities has continued to operate to date.

This shocking fact came to light when a joint team of the crime branch and the food and civil supplies department took action against Ms Agrasen Maharaja Petrol Pump for selling adulterated diesel. The pump was selling the adulterated diesel containing chemicals at a price that was Rs 15 lower than the actual rate, attracting mostly heavy vehicles. The officials seized approximately 5,000 litres of adulterated diesel.

The officials had received information that the petrol pump near Teen Imli Square at Scheme No 94, is selling adulterated diesel. Heavy vehicles were frequently filling up at this pump due to the discounted price for several years. Acting on the tip-off, the joint team reached the pump and took action under prohibitory sections. During questioning of the petrol pump staff member Shivnarayan Baghel, said that the pump is owned by Ashok Bansal of Mangal Murti Nagar. The officials collected a sample of the adulterated diesel and confirmed its adulteration. They seized the diesel from tanks and drums stored in the godown.