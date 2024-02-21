MP: School Education Dept Asks All Schools To Have One Day As Bagless Day | Photo: Freepik

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the upcoming education session 2024-25, school education department has asked all schools to strictly follow the “School Bag Policy 2020” formed by the Indian Government under National Education Policy. The policy vouches that schools shall fix one day as Bag Less Day and on that particular day, activities related to vocational training shall be conducted.

In the order issued to principals of all high and higher secondary school, directorate of public instruction, commissioner Anubha Shrivastava instructed that schools, whether they are government, private or aided shall display the chart related to bag weight on the notice board. Home work will not be given to students of Class 2. Every week, home work of only two hours shall be given to the students of Class 3 to Class 5. The home work of only one hour per day shall be given to students from Class 6 to Class 8. Likewise, home work of two hours per day shall be given to students of Class 9 till Class 12.

The School Management Committee shall prepare such a time table that students shall not need to take all the text books and copies and bag weight shall not be more than the fixed limit.

The classes of computer, moral education, general knowledge, health physical education, sports and arts shall be conducted without books. School management shall make the arrangement so that students of Class 8 can get the facility to keep text book, workbook and other material in school itself.

Every three months, district education officer (DEO) shall carry out inspection of schools to check the weight of bags.