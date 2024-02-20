After Gyanvapi, Hindu Outfit Seeks Status Of MP’s Bhojshala: Is It A Temple Or A Mosque?

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): After Ayodhya and Gyanvapi, the Hindu Front for Justice Trust has filed a petition in the courtroom of Banaras, regarding the status of Bhojshala— situated in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar, claiming it to be a temple. The case, which has been ongoing, saw a 50-minute hearing on Monday.

The petitioner urged the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct an extensive survey to clarify whether Bhojshala is a temple or a mosque. The ASI, in response, cited a survey conducted in 1902, asserting that a new survey is unnecessary, and the report is already with the High Court.

The Kamaluddin Trust argued that a court order in 2003 permitted worship on Tuesdays and Fridays, rendering the new petition baseless. Despite this, the petitioner called for a detailed survey to ensure compliance with the Worship Rights Act.

The controversy revolves around the historical Bhojshala, where conflicting claims exist between Hindus and Muslims. The petitioners argue that the structure, associated with the Paramara dynasty, was initially a Gurukul, providing education in music and technology. The High Court has directed the submission of a list of all pending petitions related to Bhojshala for further consideration.

The ASI, however, insisted that a comprehensive survey was conducted in 1902-03, and a detailed report is available. The report, inscribed on the walls, describes the avatars of Lord Vishnu and the victory of King Bhoj. The court has now called for a compilation of all pending petitions before making a final decision on the matter.