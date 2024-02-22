MP: Drunk Men Kick & Beat Disabled Beggar After He Pleads For Food At Gwalior Railway Station; Video Goes Viral

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two drunk men allegedly assaulted a disabled beggar at Gwalior railway station, after he approached them for food on Wednesday. A video has gone viral on social media showing the two youths abusing and beating the beggar at Gwalior's Station Number 4 platform. After the beggar dragged to them with his lone leg, seeking food and some coins, the assailants kicked him and threw his belongings away.

The beggar, who is physically challenged, was harassed and verbally abused by the individuals, reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

WATCH | Two youths spotted beating a #disabled beggar after he asks for money at #Gwalior railway station pic.twitter.com/JjdPutqoPj — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 22, 2024

The incident occurred when the beggar, in a plea for food due to hunger, approached the two passengers. However, instead of showing compassion, the passengers hurled derogatory remarks at him and proceeded to physically assault him. They tore his clothes and even threw away his belongings.

The distressing video clearly depicts the heartless attack on the physically challenged beggar by only two individuals, who also molested him.

Shockingly, despite the presence of several bystanders, no one intervened to stop the attackers. This inhumane act of violence against a vulnerable beggar has sparked outrage on social media, with many condemning the perpetrators for their brutality.