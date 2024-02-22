MP: Speeding Bus Rams Into Tractor Leaving Dozen Passengers Injured In Gwalior; 8 Critical | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A major road accident occurred late at night in Gwalior, where a speeding bus collided with a tractor trolley on the road. As many as 12 people have been injured in the collision and 8 are said to be critical. The impact was so severe that the bus overturned along with the tractor.

According to Hazira TI Vinay Tomar, the incident occurred at Malgadha Chowk under Hazira police station area. More than a dozen passengers were injured, with 8 in critical condition.

Treatement ongoing at JAH Hospitals

Passenger Nirmal Kumar Jain, who was traveling from Morena to Gwalior, told that they were supposed to catch a train from Gwalior station. The bus driver was driving recklessly fast and in an attempt to save the tractor, the bus overturned completely, resulting in several passengers being seriously injured. One passenger's leg was even fractured. Passengers mentioned that they had advised the driver to slow down, but he didn't listen.

After the incident, there was chaos and cries for help. Locals rushed to rescue the injured passengers from inside the bus.

The tractor also overturned in the process. Several passengers in both the bus and the tractor were injured and have been sent to Hazira and JAH hospitals for immediate treatment.