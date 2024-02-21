MP’s Top Districts, Bhopal And Indore, Fare Poorly In District-Wise School Report 2023-24 | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of State School Education unveiled the district-wise report card for elementary schools in the state on Wednesday, shedding light on the educational landscape for the years 2023-24. The report highlights a concerning trend, with major cities such as Bhopal and Indore ranking among the bottom 10 districts out of a total of 52 in terms of elementary education.

Bhopal has seen a notable decline, slipping to the 43rd rank, while Indore follows closely at the 48th position.

Chhatarpur claims the top spot in the rankings, following closely behind Khandwa, Dindori, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Damoh, Shajapur, Datia, and Seoni.

However, the bottom ten districts with the poorest performance include Bhopal, Sagar, Sheopur, Guna, Umaria, Indore, Barwani, Ratlam, Jhabua, and Dhar.

Surprisingly, none of the districts managed to secure an excellent or good rating (A+ or A grade).

Instead, 40 districts earned a satisfactory rating (B grade), while 12 districts were deemed average (C grade).

In terms of division-wise performance, Jabalpur leads the pack, followed by Sagar, Narmadapuram, Rewa, and Shahdol.

Notable shifts in rankings include significant improvements in districts like Sidhi, Rajgarh, and Rewa, contrasted by alarming declines in Sheopur, Katni, and Indore.

Additionally, the National Means-cum-merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMS) in Madhya Pradesh had 6,446 reserved seats nationwide. A staggering 8.34 lakh individuals enrolled through this scheme in the 8th grade. In the list of NMMS top 100 schools, Sidhi boasts the highest number of schools, which is 10, closely followed by Seoni, with nine schools securing a spot in the NMMS list. Schools in 12 districts haven’t secured a single spot in the Top 100 list. Whereas, schools from 12 districts have failed to secure a position in the Top 100 list.