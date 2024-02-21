Bhopal: ‘Subah Se Khana Nahi Khaya,’ 13-Yr-Old Breaks Into Tears As Cops Stop Her From Returning To Shanty Amid Bhadbhada Slum Eviction (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old girl, returning to her shanty after her exam, was stopped by the police and the BMC teams due to the ongoing slum eviction in Bhadbhada road in Bhopal on Wednesday.

When she cried and asked police why can’t she return to her home, the team replied, “kya karogi ghar ja kar” (what will you do at home), the girl weeped as she narrated her ordeal to Free Press Journal.

The 13-year-old girl has been identified as Huda Khan. She is currently studying in class 8 and resides at a small makeshift house in a slum opposite to five-star Taj Hotel, at Bhadbhada road.

“Ghar Ja Kar Kya Karogi…” #Bhopal Police And #BMC Teams Stop 13-Year-Old Huda Khan At Bhadbhada Road Amid Slum Eviction#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/oo3tVqnHa2 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 21, 2024

Expressing her plight, Huda revealed that she hadn't eaten anything since morning. Moreover, she lamented the lack of electricity in the area for the past week, hindering her exam preparation. The ongoing eviction drive has disrupted the daily lives of many residents, with limited access to basic amenities adding to their woes.

She also shared the struggles faced by many students like herself. With exams looming, the lack of electricity and the chaos of eviction make studying incredibly difficult.

There are many people like Huda who struggled due the ongoing slum eviction.

Meanwhile, Simran's one-year-old child cried hungrily as his mother stood behind the barricades on Bhadbhada road. Unable to reach home due to restrictions, Simran's husband, upon learning of the situation, brought the child to her. He handed over their crying baby to Simran so she could feed and comfort him amidst the challenging circumstances.

Local authorities have yet to address the concerns raised by affected residents, highlighting the need for swift action to mitigate the hardships faced by the community during such drives.

The illegal structures are being removed on the orders of NGT. It is learnt that there are 386 houses situated close to the bhadbhada water body. Sources said that around two dozen houses will be razed on Wednesday.