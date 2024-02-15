MP: Administration Takes Stern Action Against Illegal Colony Developers

Representative image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has taken stern action against the illegal colony developers of the district. According to an official press release, notices have been issued to 12 illegal colony developers by collector Bhaskar Lakshakar, and in the matter of two colony developers directives have been issued to concerned government departments to stop the development works of Jaora tehsil area.

It is also added that the collector has directed to all the SDMs, tehsildars, civic body officials, and panchayat secretaries of the district that if any development of illegal colony is found in their respective areas they would be deemed to be responsible and would have to face disciplinary actions. He also asked them that they must provide immediate information to the collectorate about the development already taking place in such colonies so that actions could be taken against such illegal developers.

Writer Jai Kumar Jalaj Passes Away In Ratlam

Well-known poet, writer, and prominent figure of Hindi literature Dr Jai Kumar Jalaj (90) passed away on Thursday. His final rites took place at Jawahar Nagar Mukti Dham. He authored many books and also translated several books serving Hindi literature in a big way. Dr Jalaj, retired as principal of Government Arts and Science Post Graduate College, was settled in Ratlam. He was born in Lalitpur, UP, and was a prominent figure in the country in the field of Hindi literature.

He was educated in and later taught at Allahabad University. He also served as a lecturer of Hindi in government colleges of MP including Satna, Rewa, Sehore, and Ratlam. Dr Jalaj has been honoured with various prestigious awards, including the Sahitya Saraswat Award by Hindi Sahitya Sammelan and Bhoj Award by MP Government among others. He authored many books including Bhagwan Mahavir Ka Buniyadi Chintan which was translated in several languages of the country. 'Kinare se Dhar tak' was published by Triveni Prakashan Allahabad and Hindi Granth Karyalaya Mumbai. 'Suraj si astha' (kavya), 'Sanskrit Natyashastra', 'Dhwani' and 'Dhwanigram Shashtra' and 'Sanskrit and Hindi Natak Ranchana aur Rangkarma' are some of his famous books.