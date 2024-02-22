MP: BA Student Ends Life After Parents Forbid Mobile Phone Use During Exams

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A first-year BA student, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday, by consuming poison after her parents forbade her from using her mobile phone due to ongoing exams in Jabalpur.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter following the completion of the post-mortem examination and the handing over of the body to the relatives.

Sanjana's father, Shiv Kumar Rajak, had instructed his daughter not to use her mobile phone due to ongoing exams, but Sanjana remained engrossed with it from morning till evening. When her father returned home in the evening, he found Sanjana still occupied with her mobile phone. This led to an argument, and Sanjana was deeply affected by her parents' reprimand. The next morning, when Sanjana began experiencing nausea, her family rushed her to the hospital, where she revealed that she had consumed poison. Despite receiving treatment for nearly 12 hours, Sanjana succumbed to her condition.

The incident unfolded during the medical treatment of a student at the hospital on February 20th, where it was discovered that Sanjana Rajak, a first-year BA student in Subhash Nagar, Bargi, had passed away.

Upon receiving the information, the police completed the necessary formalities, including the post-mortem examination, and handed over the body to the family while initiating an investigation into the entire incident. The police are examining the statements provided by the family and other factors related to the case.