50th Khajuraho Dance Fest: Record-Breaking 'Kathak Kumbh', Kanha's 'Brij Ki Holi' & More

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 22, 2024
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav inaugurated the 50th Khajuraho Dance Festival, emphasising its role in preserving and promoting Indian culture.
The event, held in Khajuraho, showcased the grand historical significance of the ancient temples, symbolising over 1000 years of cultural heritage
During the festival, distinguished artistes were honoured with the Madhya Pradesh State Rupankar Art Award, recognising their contributions to various art forms.
Artistes performed dance forms ranging from Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi, Mohiniyattam and Kathak.
Folk dancers mesmerise the audience with elegant Bharatanatyam moves.
Khajuraho Festival also witnessed a magnificent Kathak Kumbh which entered the Guinness Book Of World Record with 1484 participants dancing all together.
Another highlight of the Festival was artistes presenting Phool Ki Holi from Brij.
The participants, dressed as Radha and Krishna, weaved a playful tale of the Brij gods through their graceful moves.
Dressed in colourful attires, artistes dance to the folk beats.
