10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh For Orgasmic Winter Views

By: Kajal Kumari | January 05, 2024
The New Year's party was all immersed in disco lights and music. How about a different kind of party on New Year's long weekends? Like, a party with nature? To explore how serene and picturesque Madhya Pradesh becomes in the winter season.
1. First on the list is Indore's Gulawat. Gulawat Lotus Valley is 25 km away from Indore city. Though these pretty pink Lotus flowers blossom throughout the year, winter early mornings are the best time to visit the lake. Trust us, this is one of the best winter views of not only Madhya Pradesh, but the entire country!
2. Indore's Jam Gate: This is quite famous among youngsters. As it is built on the mouth of hill, the view from Jam Gate during winters is incredibly pleasing. Can you imagine a hill enveloped in fog through which few sun rays are trying to peek??
MP Tourism
3. And how about meeting some fur and feather friends in Kanha National Park? Ever thought about how they spend their days during the winter?
MP Tourism
4. October to March is set to have the most pleasant time, especially for visiting forts and palaces. For example, Jami Masjid in Mandu!
MP Tourism
5.Here comes the best palce for those who look for adventure in life. An annual event, Jal Mahotsava, is being organized for the sixth time in Hanuwantiya Tent City, which is situated on the serene shores of Indira Sagar Dam, MP.
MP Tourism
6. How can one not fall for a waterfall? especially when its river Narmda is flowing with all its strength at Jabalpur's Dhuandhar waterfall.
MP Tourism
7. Maheshwar is tough in the summer, right? But thanks to these chilly days, which give you ample time to visit every nook and cranny of Rani's Fort and Ghat and everywhere,
MP Tourism
8. Panchmahri is one of the hidden gems of Madhya Pradesh. How about a picnic with your loved ones in Pachmarhi this weekend??
MP Tourism
9. This is Orchha's Royal Chhatris, one of the most popular heritage sites in Orchha, where you can enjoy wandering through the meticulously carved monuments and also the beauty of the river Betwa.
MP Tourism
10. Last but not least is Bhopal's Upper Lake. If peace and sunsets are all you want these weekends, this place is already calling!
MP Tourism
So, which of Madhya Pradesh's beauties are you going to explore this weekend?