SAD Fields Senior Leader Virsa Singh Valtoha From Khadoor Sahib Seat

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal on Sunday announced the name of its core committee member Virsa Singh Valtoha for the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat. With this, the SAD has completed its list of candidates for all the 13 seats of the state.

Valtoha, a former MLA, faces AAP’s Laljit Singh Bhullar, a sitting MLA from Patti, BJP’s Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind, a former SAD MLA and ``Waris Punjab De’’ head Amritpal Singh who is lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam under the National Security Act (NSA), and contesting this poll as an independent, from this Lok Sabha constituency. Congress has yet to announce its candidate from here.

It may be recalled that the SAD has already announced the name of its three-time MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee from Jalandhar (SC), Ranjit Singh Dhillon from Ludhiana, Sohan Singh Thandal from Hoshiarpur reserve seat and Nardev Singh Bobby Mann from Ferozepur seats.

The SAD has also named Daljit Singh Cheema from Gurdaspur seat, Prem Singh Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib and N K Sharma from Patiala, Anil Joshi from Amritsar, Bikramjit Singh Khalsa from Fatehgarh Sahib, Rajwinder Singh from Faridkot and Iqbal Singh Jhoonda from Sangrur seats.