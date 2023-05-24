MP Bizarre: Angry wife bites husband's genitals after he scolds her

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre case, a woman bit her husband's genitals after he scolded her in Morena.

Raghuraj Kushwaha, a resident of Ummedgarh Bansi village under Jaura tehsil, reached the SP office on Wednesday to lodge a complaint against his wife's unruly behaviour.

According to the information, Kushwaha, told SP Shailendra Singh Chauhan that he got married to Rajkumari alias Lakshmi a few years ago. Since the marriage, his wife would call unknown people in the house every day. Despite explaining her that it is not right to invite strangers, she wouldn't listen. On the contrary, she threatened him and his family members to implicate them in a false case.

The victim youth Raghuraj said that his wife once got lodged a fake case of molestation against his 75-year-old father Kalyan Singh. And whenever his family members tried to scold her for her misdeeds, she would immediately call 100. When one day he reprimanded her over this unruly behaviour, Rajkumari bit his genitals with her teeth.