 MP: BJP MLA Veerendra Singh Lodhi's Car Attacked with Stones in Sagar Constituency
Despite the attack, Lodhi emerged unscathed, filing a case against the assailants while expressing bewilderment over the motive behind the attack.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 28, 2024, 03:59 PM IST
article-image
representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, some unidentified assailants hurled stones at the car of BJP MLA Veerendra Singh Lodhi in Sagar constituency on Saturday night at 9 pm.

The front windshield of the car shattered due to the attack.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the incident took place near the Silot riverbank in Baraytha police station area. The MLA was returning from attending weddings in various villages within the constituency when the attack occurred.

Lodhi promptly filed a case against the unknown attackers. His supporters also rushed to the police station in solidarity.

article-image

Lodhi explained that he was attending weddings in different villages of the constituency, including Bagroi, Richai, and Shahgarh, and was returning to Banda when the attack happened. Someone threw a stone at the moving vehicle, hitting the front side where Lodhi was seated. Fortunately, he escaped unharmed, although the windshield suffered damage.

Lodhi stated, "I don't know who threw the stone. There is no suspicion on anyone."

According to Baraytha PS Incharge, efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects. Meanwhile, BJP district president stated that the attack on MLA Lodhi's car is a significant incident. He assured that the MLA is safe and has been contacted. Discussions have been held with administrative officials to ensure a high-level investigation into the matter and demand the swift arrest of the perpetrators.

