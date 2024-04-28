MP Lok Sabha Elections: Mayawati Accuses BJP and Congress of Undermining BSP Ahead of Gwalior-Chambal Polls

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): BSP supremo Mayawati accused the opposition of breaking apart selfish and corrupt individuals, forming smaller organizations to challenge BSP, while addressing an electoral rally in Morena and criticised both BJP and Congress on Sunday.

She recounted how BSP-led governments were formed in Uttar Pradesh four times and faced challenges from Congress, BJP, and other caste-based parties aiming to weaken BSP.

Mayawati emphasised that such opportunistic elements exist in Gwalior too, who have served the purposes of Congress and BJP. She warned against falling into their traps, urging vigilance. She also highlighted a similar scenario in Uttar Pradesh, where opposition parties are plotting similar conspiracies against BSP, especially in areas where BSP holds strong.

Notably, in the Gwalior-Chambal region, there is a triangular contest for the Bhind Lok Sabha seat, with BSP giving tough competition after BJP and Congress. This is why BSP supremo Mayawati is exerting her full force. While BSP might not win in Chambal, it could disrupt the calculations of BJP and Congress, which is why both parties are wary of BSP.

In the Gwalior-Chambal region, elections are scheduled for May 7th, prompting political parties to intensify their campaigning efforts.