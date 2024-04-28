MP: Nurses Accuse Civil Surgeon Of Harassment in Morena, Claim Demand For Physical Relationship In Exchange For Salary

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Several nurses at the district hospital have filed complaints with the women's police station, leveling serious accusations against Civil Surgeon Dr. Gajendra Singh Tomar and his subordinate Hosiyar Singh. The nurses claim that Hosiyar Singh, at the direction of the civil surgeon, subjected them to harassment and discussed engaging in physical relations. However, Dr Tomar said that this is a conspiracy to tarnish his image.

On Saturday, over half a dozen nurses initially went to the Collectorate, where they waited for an hour with their applications. Later, they proceeded to the women's police station to formally lodge their complaints. The nurses expressed that they have been enduring mental anguish and have not received their salaries for several months.

One nurse in her application said that her salary has been withheld for three months. When she approached the Civil Surgeon's office to address this issue, Hosiyar Singh allegedly demanded something other than money. The nurse, who is five months pregnant, claimed that Hosiyar Singh harassed her under the direction of Dr. Tomar. She stated that the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) himself has contacted her late at night, making inappropriate requests and sending objectionable messages.

Thewomen's police station incharge has assured to investigate the matter thoroughly and take appropriate action.

On the other hand, Dr. Gajendra Singh Tomar, the Civil Surgeon of the District Hospital Morena, said that the nurses who are lodging complaints were removed from the maternity ward due to allegations of extorting money from mothers. He asserted that the accusations made by the nurses are entirely false and part of a conspiracy to tarnish their reputation.