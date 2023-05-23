UPSC CSE 2022 Results: MP girls bring laurels, Swati and Sanskriti secure AIR 15 and 49 respectively

Swati Sharma (R) Sanskriti Somani (L) | File

Satna/Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the civil services final results 2022 today on May 23 and two girls from MP have brought laurels for the state by securing ranks within top 50.

While Swati Sharma from Satna district has secured All India Rank 15, Dhar’s Sanskriti Somani has achieved 49th position.

Swati, daughter of Dhanendra Sharma is a resident of Bhatanbara village. She was living in Jabalpur to prepare for the Civil Services Exams.

Sanskriti, an IITian before IAS

Sanskriti, daughter of Manoj Somani, a BJP district president and Kiran Somani, has done her schooling from Kashyap Vidhyapeeth and later shifted to Kota for IIT preparation. She got selected to Indian Institute of Technology, Varanasi (IIT BHU). After completing her engineering, she joined a private bank and in the meantime, started preparing for the Civil Services.

Sanskriti is the first daughter from Badnawar tehsil of Dhar district, who has been selected for the Indian Administrative Services.

Delighted over their daughter’s feat, Manoj Somani and Kiran Somani said Sanskriti has been a brilliant student since childhood. She used to participate in every academic, social, cultural, and sports activity.

From the beginning, her aim was to get selected for civil services and serve the people.

“She was hired with a good package after completing her engineering, but she gave priority to IAS preparation and cleared the exam in her second attempt. It is a moment of pride for the Badnawar region and we are getting poured with wishes,” Manoj Somani said.

Top four ranks grabbed by girls

A total of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment as IAS, IPS, IFS and various other branches of the civil services under the Central Government.

Notably, the top four positions have been grabbed by girls this year. As per results released, Ishita Kishore has claimed the top position, while Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra bagged the second, third and fourth ranks respectively.

A total of 13,090 candidates qualified for appearance in the Written (Main) Examination which was held in September, 2022. A total of 2,529 candidates qualified for the Personality Test of the examination.