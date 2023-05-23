UPSC CSE 2022 Results OUT, girls bag top three positions, check Top 20 list

Girls bag top three positions, check Top 20 list | Official

UPSC announced the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2022 results on May 23, 2023. As per results released, Ishita Kishore has claimed the top position, while Garima Lohia and Uma Harathi N bagged the second and third ranks respectively.

A total of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment as IAS, IPS, IFS and various other branches of the civil services under the Central Government.

A total of 13,090 candidates qualified for appearance in the Written (Main) Examination which was held in September, 2022. A total of 2,529 candidates qualified for the Personality Test of the examination.

A total of 933 candidates (613 men and 320 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various Services.

Among the finally qualified candidates, top four are women candidates.

Ms. Ishita Kishore, has secured the first position in the Civil Services Examination, 2022. She qualified the examination with­­­­­­­­­­­­ Political Science and International Relations as her optional subject. She has graduated in Economics (Hons.) from Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi.

Ms. Garima Lohia, a graduate in Commerce from Kirorimal College, University of Delhi, secured second rank with Commerce and Accountancy as her optional subject.

Ms. Uma Harathi N, a graduate (B Tech.) in Civil Engineering from IIT, Hyderabad stood third in the rank with Anthropology as her optional subject.

Ms. Smriti Mishra, a graduate (B Sc.) from Miranda House College, University of Delhi stood fourth in the rank with Zoology as her optional subject.

The top 25 candidates comprise 14 women and 11 men.

Check top 20 list here

ISHITA KISHORE GARIMA LOHIA UMA HARATHI N SMRITI MISHRA MAYUR HAZARIKA GAHANA NAVYA JAMES WASEEM AHMAD BHAT ANIRUDDH YADAV KANIKA GOYAL RAHUL SRIVASTAVA PARSANJEET KOUR ABHINAV SIWACH VIDUSHI SINGH KRITIKA GOYAL SWATI SHARMA SHISHIR KUMAR SINGH AVINASH KUMAR SIDDHARTH SHUKLA LAGHIMA TIWARI ANOUSHKA SHARMA

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 was conducted on 5th June, 2022. A total of 11,35,697 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,73,735 candidates actually appeared in the examination.

The commission released the interview dates/schedule for phase 3 on its official website at upsc.gov.in on March 28 this year. The personality test interview was held at the commission’s office in Delhi.

The commission also informed that the candidates will be able to obtain any information or clarification regarding their examinations and recruitment between 10 am to 5 pm on working days in person or on telephone numbers – 23385271, 23381125, and 23098543.

