UPSC CSE Final Results 2022 Declared

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the civil services final results 2022 today on 22 May 2023. Ishita Kishore has topped in CSE exam 2022. Candidates can check their respective results from the official website — upsc.gov.in. Check the direct link here.

All the top three positions have been secured by girl candidates this year.

1. ISHITA KISHORE

2. GARIMA LOHIA

3. UMA HARATHI N