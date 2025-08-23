 'Not Going To Be Scared By Any Demonic Power': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta At 99th Anniversary Celebrations Of Shri Ram College Of Commerce
Days after being attacked at her Civil Lines residence, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday attended the 99th anniversary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) and asserted that no force can intimidate her. Gupta, who sustained injuries during the Jan Sunvai event attack, has since made two public appearances.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 05:26 PM IST
article-image
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta | IANS

Days after being attacked at her Civil Lines residence, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday attended the 99th anniversary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) and asserted that no force can intimidate her.

Gupta, who sustained injuries during the Jan Sunvai event attack, has since made two public appearances.

Gupta, who sustained injuries during the Jan Sunvai event attack, has since made two public appearances.

On Friday, she faced another disruption when a man dressed in a salwar-kurta stormed into an event of the Association of Wholesale Readymade Garments Dealers, shouting slogans.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Recalls An Incident From Her Student Politics Days

Speaking at SRCC, CM Gupta, an alumnus of the University of Delhi, recalled an incident from her student politics days to stress her resilience.

"I am used to facing storms. When I was the DUSU president, we were organising a protest and burnt effigies at Maurice Nagar Chowk. As President, I had to light the effigy. A smart person had poured petrol, and as soon as I lit it, the flames rose, burning my face. I had to live with that injury for almost one and a half months. I was a student, young, but I decided not to stop and kept going," she said.

Drawing a parallel to her present role, the Chief Minister said, "Today, I have such a big power -- the people of Delhi, their love, affection and blessings. You all have entrusted me with the reins of Delhi. I am not going to be scared of any demonic power. I am very grateful to all of you."

Gupta also extended greetings to her alma mater, calling SRCC "Asia's finest commerce college."

"Memories of college life are truly golden. No matter how many heights we achieve in life, those days always remain fresh in our hearts. Being a Delhi University student, this atmosphere took me back to my old days," she said.

In her address, the Chief Minister urged the youth to dedicate themselves to the nation's progress and to work for the upliftment of the country and "together build a new, better, and stronger Delhi."

