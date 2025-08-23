 J&K Govt To Take Over 215 Schools Affiliated With Jamaat-e-Islami & Falah-e-Aam Trust
ANIUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 05:05 PM IST
article-image
J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah | X | All India Radio News | Screengrab

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday issued an order to take over the management of 215 schools affiliated with the banned Jamat-e-Islami (JeI) and Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT).

According to the government order, the Managing Committee of the 215 schools will be taken over by the District Magistrate/Deputy Commissioner concerned, who will propose a fresh Managing Committee in due course after getting the schools duly verified.

About The Decision

The decision comes as the validity of the Managing Committee of these 215 schools has expired and has been reported adversely upon by the Intelligence Agencies, the order said.

article-image

With an aim to safeguard the academic future of the students enrolled in these schools, the government has taken the decision in exercise of the powers conferred by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir through the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Rules 2010.

The order asks the District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner to take appropriate steps in consultation and coordination with the School Education Department to ensure that the academic career of the students enrolled in these schools is not affected in any manner.

They are also required to ensure quality education as per the National Education Policy (NEP) norms in these schools.

JKNC Leader & MLA Reyaz Ahmad Khan's Statement

However, Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader and MLA Reyaz Ahmad Khan said that the order does not align with the government's "intention" as the Education Minister Sakina Itoo earlier said that principals of the nearby schools would run these schools.

"In this, the government's intention is something else, and the order says something else. The education minister (Sakina Itoo) herself has clarified in one of her social media messages that her proposal was that the administration of these schools would be run by the nearby principals until their verification. But the government's order regarding this has come. The government is looking into it," the JKNC leader told ANI.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

