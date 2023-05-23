UPSC toppers 2022: Meet Ishita Kishore who secured AIR 1 in civil services exam

Ishita has been a sports person throughout her life | Official

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam 2022 final result was announced on today, in which women have secured the top 3 spots.

While Ishita Kishore has claimed the top position AIR 1, Garima Lohia and Uma Harathi N bagged the second AIR 2 and third AIR 2 ranks respectively.

AIR 1 Ishita Kishore, a graduate of the University of Delhi's Shri Ram College of Commerce, majored in economics. She also spent two years as a risk advisor with Ernst & Young.

Ishita has been a sports person throughout her life, which has significantly influenced in shaping her personality. Not just one but Ishita was involved in multiple sports with football, taekwondo, and basketball.

Ishita has a BA Honours degree in Economics and Political Science, with economics as a major subject. While serving as an Indo-China Youth delegate in 2017, Ishita also took part in the Global Millennium Summit in Dubai.

Ishita believes that as an all-rounder student throughout her school career, there are three benchmarks that enable an aspirant be an all-rounder as a civil servant.

- First and foremost, the ability to operate as a team is essential.

-Second, leadership abilities and the ability to make rapid and timely decisions while considering all considerable aspects are required.

-Third, the ability to excel in a wide variety of activities.

UPSC civil services exam

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages preliminary, main and interview to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

The UPSC CSE prelims was held on June 5, 2022 and the results of the examination were released on June 22. A total of 11,35,697 candidates applied for this examination, out of whom 5,73,735 candidates actually appeared in the examination.