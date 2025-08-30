JKSSB JE 2025 Exam Postponed Again Due To Weather, Fresh Dates To Be Announced Soon

JKSSB JE 2025 Exam Postponed | Official Notification

JKSSB JE 2025 Exam: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has once again postponed the Junior Engineer (Civil) recruitment exam 2025, citing prevailing weather conditions. The exam, earlier rescheduled for September 7 after being deferred from August 31, will now be conducted on a later date to be announced separately.

"It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned candidates that the OMR Based Examination for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), advertised vide Notification No. 03 of 2025 dated 24.04.2025, which was earlier scheduled to be held on 31.08.2025 and was rescheduled on 07.09.2025, is hereby postponed due to prevailing weather conditions. The fresh date of the said examination shall be notified separately in due course of time. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official Website of the Board for further updates," reads the notification.

JKSSB postpones OMR exam for Jr Engineer (Civil) due to bad weather. Fresh dates to be notified later. @diprjk @jkssbofficial @airnewsalerts @metsrinagar pic.twitter.com/78iIY10asd — Akashvani News Jammu (@radionews_jammu) August 30, 2025

This is the second consecutive postponement. In the Public Works (R&B) and Jal Shakti departments, 508 Junior Engineer (Civil) positions are to be filled.

Aspirants’ Demand Leads to JKSSB JE 2025 Exam Postponement Amid Flood Situation

Many students had taken to social media, urging authorities to defer the exam in the interest of fairness. One aspirant wrote, “It’s been five days with no contact from my area, no network, roads blocked. Many of my friends don’t even know about the exam on September 7. JKSSB should postpone it by at least 15–20 days.”

Another user highlighted the hardships, saying, “Due to continuous rains, floods, power cuts and road blockages, it’s impossible for many students to reach centers or prepare. Kindly postpone the exam by 1–2 weeks.”

Another user wrote, “JKSSB is in a hurry to hold the JE Civil exam without caring about aspirants. Doda and Kishtwar have no electricity for three days, Jammu is flooded, NH closed.”

JKSSB has urged candidates to keep checking the official website, jkssb.nic.in, for updates on revised exam dates, admit cards, and other recruitment notifications.