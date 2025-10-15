 SSC CGL 2025 Answer Key Likely To Be Released Today; Over 13.5 Lakh Candidates Await Official Response Sheet
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the provisional SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 answer key today, October 15, on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can check their responses and raise objections within the given deadline before the final key and results are released.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 10:29 AM IST
article-image
SSC CGL 2025 Answer Key | Image: Canva

SSC CGL 2025 Answer Key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the provisional answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 (Tier 1) today, October 15. Candidates will be able to verify their responses and raise objections, if any, once the link is active on the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Based on the figures, almost 28 lakh aspirants had registered for the SSC CGL 2025 examination, and out of them, 13.5 lakh appeared for the Tier 1 exam conducted in 255 exam centres spread across 126 cities.

Objection Window and Fee Details

The candidates who find inconsistencies in the provisional key can submit objections online by logging into their credentials. The objections should be supported by proper supporting evidence, and processing will incur a nominal fee of ₹100 per question in general. The date of raising objections will be notified along with the answer key notification.

Final Answer Key and Result

Once the objection window is closed, SSC will refer all representations to subject specialists for scrutiny. Depending on their assessment, the final answer key will be released by the Commission, which will be used to prepare the Tier 1 results. Objections will not be accepted once the final key is out.

Aspirants are requested to frequently visit the official portal for information on the link to answer keys, the schedule for objections, and the declaration of results.

article-image

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025: Here's How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “Answer key” button on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 PDF and save it for future reference.

