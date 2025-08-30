Kashmir Crime Branch Raids 6 Locations In MBBS Admission Scam Case | File Pic (Representative Image)

Srinagar: The crime branch in Kashmir conducted searches at six locations in the Valley on Saturday in connection with the MBBS admission scam, an official said.

The Economic Offences Wing of the crime branch was acting on a case registered against four individuals, who allegedly offered several people fake MBBS admissions in Bangladesh.

A probe had revealed that a huge amount of money was collected by these individuals on the pretext of offering medical admissions, but no money was ever transferred to any medical college, a crime branch spokesperson said.

Preliminary investigation substantiated the allegations of fraud, the spokesperson said, adding that accordingly, a case pertaining to cheating and criminal conspiracy, punishable under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, was registered.

The accused have been identified as Peerzada Aabid from Bijbehara and Syed Wasim from Pulwama's Kareemabad, both currently living at Azad Basti in Natipora; Syed Suhail Aijaz, a resident of Takia Magam in Kokernag, currently living in Muslimabad opposite NR Colony in Bemina, and Zaigam Khan, a resident of Bemina.

Aabid was the proprietor of an educational consultancy named Europe Consultancy Centre, while the others were owners of Overseas Consultancy, the spokesperson added.

