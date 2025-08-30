RRC WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application Process Begins For 2,865 Posts; Check Eligibility, Selection Process

RRC WCR Cell Recruitment 2025 | Official Notification

RRC WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), West Central Railway (WCR), has invited applications for 2,865 apprenticeships in the 2025–26 session. The recruitment process, announced through Notification No. 01/2025, is being held according to the Apprentices Act, 1961.

Application Window Open Till September 29

Interested and suitable candidates can apply online for different trade apprentice posts in WCR units and divisions. Registration began on 30 August 2025 and will be active until 29 September 2025.

Who Can Apply?

Age Limit: The applicants should be between 15 and 24 years as of 20 Aug 2025. Relaxations in the upper age limit will be provided according to government norms.

Education Qualification: The candidates must have passed Class 10 with a minimum of 50% marks in the 10+2 system and possess an ITI certificate in the concerned trade (approved by NCVT/SCVT).

Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS: ₹141

SC/ST/PwBD/Women: ₹41

Payment can be done only through online mode.

Selection Process

In contrast to other recruitment drives, RRC WCR apprentice recruitment will be entirely on a merit basis. A list will be created by taking the average of Class 10 and ITI marks. Shortlisted names will be invited for document verification and a medical fitness test prior to final appointment.

Documents Required (JPG format, 50kb–200kb)

-Class 10 mark sheet & certificate

-ITI certificate & mark sheet (NCVT/SCVT approved)

-Caste/EWS/PwBD certificate (if applicable)

RRC WCR Cell Recruitment 2025: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link RRC WCR Cell Recruitment 2025

Step 3: Click on the new registration and fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload the required documents and click on the submit button

Note: Download the RRC WCR Cell Recruitment 2025 confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.