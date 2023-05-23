UPSC CSE final result 2022: Commission recommends 933 candidates; 180 IAS & 200 IPS vacancies

UPSC 2022 final results out | ANI

New Delhi: The wait for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) final results 2022 is over now for many UPSC aspirants.

The UPSC has declared the civil services final results 2022 today on 22 May 2023.

Candidates can check their respective results from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2022 held by the Union Public Service Commission in September, 2022 and the interviews for Personality Test held in January-May, 2023.

The UPSC has now released the final merit list of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to:

Indian Administrative Service

Indian Foreign Service;

Indian Police Service;

Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’

This year the Commission has opened vacancies for the following posts:

180 candidates for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS),

200 for the Indian Police Service (IPS),

38 for the Indian Foreign service (IFS),

473 for the Central Services Group ‘A’ and

473 for the Group ‘B’ Services.

A total of 178 candidates have been kept in the reserve list.

UPSC has also mentioned that candidature of 101 recommended candidates is provisional.

