 Chhattisgarh: 25-Year-Old Visiting Teacher Killed By Unidentified Assailants In Bijapur
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationChhattisgarh: 25-Year-Old Visiting Teacher Killed By Unidentified Assailants In Bijapur

Chhattisgarh: 25-Year-Old Visiting Teacher Killed By Unidentified Assailants In Bijapur

Kallu Tati, a resident of Todka village under Gangaloor police station limits, was murdered on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, an official said. According to an official statement, Tati was working as a 'shikshadoot' in Lendra village school. A team of security forces was sent to the spot this morning, and further details are awaited, he said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh: 25-Year-Old Visiting Teacher Killed By Unidentified Assailants In Bijapur | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bijapur: A 25-year-old man, working as a 'shikshadoot' (temporary visiting teacher in government schools), was killed by unidentified assailants in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Saturday.

About The Case

Kallu Tati, a resident of Todka village under Gangaloor police station limits, was murdered on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, an official said.

According to an official statement, Tati was working as a 'shikshadoot' in Lendra village school.

FPJ Shorts
'Bihar Political Parties Filed Only 128 Claims On Voter List, Against 2.27 Lakh By Electors': Election Commission Of India
'Bihar Political Parties Filed Only 128 Claims On Voter List, Against 2.27 Lakh By Electors': Election Commission Of India
Video: Aryna Sabalenka Goes Full Split After Unleashing Powerful Forehand To Seal Win Over Leylah Fernandez In US Open 2025
Video: Aryna Sabalenka Goes Full Split After Unleashing Powerful Forehand To Seal Win Over Leylah Fernandez In US Open 2025
Metro Cities Grapple With Rising Crowd Anxiety: Experts Urge Early Action
Metro Cities Grapple With Rising Crowd Anxiety: Experts Urge Early Action
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Terms MP Mahua Moitra’s Remarks On Union HM Amit Shah ‘Unpardonable’, Demands TMC Apology To The Nation
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Terms MP Mahua Moitra’s Remarks On Union HM Amit Shah ‘Unpardonable’, Demands TMC Apology To The Nation

A team of security forces was sent to the spot this morning, and further details are awaited, he said.

Read Also
NEET Student In Jaipur Tries To Jump From Coaching Terrace, Teacher Rescues; Video Goes Viral
article-image

Naxalites have been targeting 'shikshadoots' in the Bastar region on suspicion of being police informers, and this murder could be another such incident, police sources said.

At least seven 'shikshadoots' have been killed by Naxalites in four districts of Bastar in the last three years. Five of these deaths have occurred this year, they said.

In the latest incident, Naxalites killed a 'shikshadoot' in Sukma district on August 27, while a similar killing took place in Narayanpur district on August 15.

Last month, two 'shikshadoots' were killed by Naxalites in the Farsegarh area of neighbouring Bijapur district on suspicion of being police informers.

Read Also
US Colleges Face Financial Struggles As Trump Policies Trigger Drop In International Student Numbers
article-image

On February 19, two men, including a shikshdoot, were killed in neighbouring Dantewada district.

More than 30 people have lost their lives in Maoist violence in the Bastar region, comprising seven districts, so far this year.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: 25-Year-Old Visiting Teacher Killed By Unidentified Assailants In Bijapur

Chhattisgarh: 25-Year-Old Visiting Teacher Killed By Unidentified Assailants In Bijapur

Tamil Nadu BJP Slams DMK Over 'Steady Collapse' Of State's School Education

Tamil Nadu BJP Slams DMK Over 'Steady Collapse' Of State's School Education

Kashmir Crime Branch Raids 6 Locations In MBBS Admission Scam Case

Kashmir Crime Branch Raids 6 Locations In MBBS Admission Scam Case

JKSSB JE 2025 Exam Postponed Again Due To Weather, Fresh Dates To Be Announced Soon

JKSSB JE 2025 Exam Postponed Again Due To Weather, Fresh Dates To Be Announced Soon

Adani Skills & Education Launches 'Karma Shiksha' Work-Study Diploma Programme Under NCVET

Adani Skills & Education Launches 'Karma Shiksha' Work-Study Diploma Programme Under NCVET