 Adani Skills & Education Launches 'Karma Shiksha' Work-Study Diploma Programme Under NCVET
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAdani Skills & Education Launches 'Karma Shiksha' Work-Study Diploma Programme Under NCVET

Adani Skills & Education Launches 'Karma Shiksha' Work-Study Diploma Programme Under NCVET

Karma Shiksha is designed to empower Class 10 and 12 pass students (all streams) as well as ITI graduates from across India by offering them industry-integrated, job-ready education.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
Adani Skills & Education Launches 'Karma Shiksha' Work-Study Diploma Programme Under NCVET | Representative Photo

Ahmedabad: Adani Skills & Education (ASE), the skill development arm of the Adani Group, on Friday announced the launch of Karma Shiksha -- a work-study diploma programme -- under the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

About The Programme

Karma Shiksha is designed to empower Class 10 and 12 pass students (all streams) as well as ITI graduates from across India by offering them industry-integrated, job-ready education.

"With Karma Shiksha, we are taking a transformative step to provide them not just with education, but with practical skills that open pathways to opportunity,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

FPJ Shorts
Adani Skills & Education Launches 'Karma Shiksha' Work-Study Diploma Programme Under NCVET
Adani Skills & Education Launches 'Karma Shiksha' Work-Study Diploma Programme Under NCVET
Baby's Day Out! Jannik Sinner's Adorable Moment With His Youngest Fan Melts Hearts At US Open 2025; Video
Baby's Day Out! Jannik Sinner's Adorable Moment With His Youngest Fan Melts Hearts At US Open 2025; Video
India's Engineering Goods Exports Surge 13.81%, Driven By Increased Shipments To US, UK, Germany, Japan, Brazil, & China
India's Engineering Goods Exports Surge 13.81%, Driven By Increased Shipments To US, UK, Germany, Japan, Brazil, & China
From Ramen Bowl To Pashmina Shawl: Here's What PM Modi Gifted To Japanese Counterpart & His Wife During 2-Day Visit To Island Nation - Details
From Ramen Bowl To Pashmina Shawl: Here's What PM Modi Gifted To Japanese Counterpart & His Wife During 2-Day Visit To Island Nation - Details
Read Also
NEET Student In Jaipur Tries To Jump From Coaching Terrace, Teacher Rescues; Video Goes Viral
article-image

“This initiative embodies our philosophy of Hum Karke Dikhate Hai -- turning intent into action, vision into reality -- and empowering a new generation to meaningfully contribute to the creation of a Viksit Bharat,” added the industrialist.

The two-year work-study diploma in Ports Management and Logistics Management provides multi-sector exposure through industry-integrated learning.

It combines classroom learning with hands-on industry experience across the Adani Group’s core sectors -- ports, power, solar manufacturing, green energy, and logistics.

Selection of the students to the programme will be based on national-level merit from across India.

Read Also
US Colleges Face Financial Struggles As Trump Policies Trigger Drop In International Student Numbers
article-image

It will also provide an attractive stipend to support students and higher education pathways, including lateral entry into degree programmes.

With Karma Shiksha, students will benefit from an earn-while-you-learn model, ensuring financial independence during their education.

The diploma is nationally recognised and offers direct pathways into employment as well as higher studies, enabling students to build sustainable, long-term careers.

“Karma Shiksha is more than a diploma -- it is a gateway to opportunity. With Skill2Employ as our guiding framework, we are ensuring that every skill leads to employment, and every learner becomes a contributor to India’s growth story. By integrating academics with workplace learning, we are creating a robust pipeline of industry-ready professionals for a future-ready India,” said Robin Bhowmik, CEO, Adani Skills & Education.

Read Also
CBSE Invites Nominations Of Class 9 To 12 Students For Educational Podcasts And Social Media Content
article-image

The launch of Karma Shiksha reinforces Adani Skills and Education's commitment to skill-building, employability, and education excellence.

By aligning with NCVET and working closely with industries, ASE is creating a scalable model of skill-based, job-integrated education that will redefine vocational training in India.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Adani Skills & Education Launches 'Karma Shiksha' Work-Study Diploma Programme Under NCVET

Adani Skills & Education Launches 'Karma Shiksha' Work-Study Diploma Programme Under NCVET

Odisha: 36-Year-Old Sanskrit Teacher Booked For Allegedly Sexually Harassing 7 Girl Students At...

Odisha: 36-Year-Old Sanskrit Teacher Booked For Allegedly Sexually Harassing 7 Girl Students At...

Arunachal Pradesh: Body Of Missing Class 8 Student Found In School Compound In Kra Daadi District

Arunachal Pradesh: Body Of Missing Class 8 Student Found In School Compound In Kra Daadi District

NEET Student In Jaipur Tries To Jump From Coaching Terrace, Teacher Rescues; Video Goes Viral

NEET Student In Jaipur Tries To Jump From Coaching Terrace, Teacher Rescues; Video Goes Viral

WBSSC Assures SC That No 'Tainted' Candidates Will Be Allowed In Fresh SLST Exams

WBSSC Assures SC That No 'Tainted' Candidates Will Be Allowed In Fresh SLST Exams