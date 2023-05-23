MP: 2-month-old Cheetah cub dies at Kuno National Park

Female Cheetah Jwala was recently spotted playing with her cubs at MP's Kuno National Park | File

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another tragic news from Kuno National Park, a cheetah cub has died on Tuesday. Namibian female cheetah Jwala had given birth to four cubs in March this year of which one is now dead.

The cub’s death has caused much commotion among the forest department officials and they are trying to ascertain the cause of death.

Notably, in the past few months, three cheetahs have already died at the National Park, raising fingers at the Kuno management and administration.

Fourth cheetah death in 3 months

The series of cheetah deaths at Kuno National Park began in March this year when Namibian female cheetah Sasha died due to kidney ailment.

Later, in April, a six-year-old male Cheetah Uday translocated from South Africa died due to cardiopulmonary failure.

Giving another jolt to the government's Cheetah Conseravation Project in May, a South African female Cheetah-- Daksha, died due to aggression by a male Cheetah during sexual intercourse.

Now, there are three cubs and 17 cheetahs at Kuno National Park.