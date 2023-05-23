 MP: 2-month-old Cheetah cub dies at Kuno National Park
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 2-month-old Cheetah cub dies at Kuno National Park

MP: 2-month-old Cheetah cub dies at Kuno National Park

The cub’s death has caused much commotion among the forest department officials and they are trying to ascertain the cause of death.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
Female Cheetah Jwala was recently spotted playing with her cubs at MP's Kuno National Park | File

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another tragic news from Kuno National Park, a cheetah cub has died on Tuesday. Namibian female cheetah Jwala had given birth to four cubs in March this year of which one is now dead.

The cub’s death has caused much commotion among the forest department officials and they are trying to ascertain the cause of death. 

Notably, in the past few months, three cheetahs have already died at the National Park, raising fingers at the Kuno management and administration.

Read Also
WATCH: Elderly dance at Indore Airport as they take their first flight to Shirdi
article-image

Fourth cheetah death in 3 months

The series of cheetah deaths at Kuno National Park began in March this year when Namibian female cheetah Sasha died due to kidney ailment.

Later, in April, a six-year-old male Cheetah Uday translocated from South Africa died due to cardiopulmonary failure.

Giving another jolt to the government's Cheetah Conseravation Project in May, a South African female Cheetah-- Daksha, died due to aggression by a male Cheetah during sexual intercourse.

Now, there are three cubs and 17 cheetahs at Kuno National Park.

Read Also
MP: Moving car catches fire in Gwalior, passengers jump out to save lives
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 2-month-old Cheetah cub dies at Kuno National Park

MP: 2-month-old Cheetah cub dies at Kuno National Park

Bhopal: People queue up in front of SBI to exchange Rs 2000 notes after RBI order

Bhopal: People queue up in front of SBI to exchange Rs 2000 notes after RBI order

MP: CM Chouhan declares 6000 illegal colonies 'legal', extends legalisation deadline to December 31,...

MP: CM Chouhan declares 6000 illegal colonies 'legal', extends legalisation deadline to December 31,...

MP: Congress refers to CM's son Kartikey as 'Yuvraj'; It's Congress culture, he hits back

MP: Congress refers to CM's son Kartikey as 'Yuvraj'; It's Congress culture, he hits back

Madhya Pradesh: Sant Tulsidas XI team lifts trophy of Parshuram Premiere League

Madhya Pradesh: Sant Tulsidas XI team lifts trophy of Parshuram Premiere League