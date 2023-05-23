WATCH: Elderly dance at Indore Airport as they take their first flight to Shirdi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It was a heart melting moment at Indore's Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport as 32 senior citizens smiled and danced in joy as they took their first flight ever.

They left for Shirdi by flight at 12:25 pm on Tuesday under the Mukhyamantri Thirth Darshan Yojana.

All the pilgrims, in the age group of 65 years to 76 years.

Similarly in Bhopal, 32 elderly people left for Prayagraj by air on Sunday.

The passengers were also accompanied by Agar Malwa deputy collector Sarvesh Yadav on this journey. Arrangements for travel, stay, food etc. have also been made completely free of cost for these pilgrims in Shirdi.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave farewell to the passengers virtually from Bhopal. The pilgrims were excited about the journey and some even danced at the airport. MP Shankar Lalwani and some local BJP leaders were also present on this occasion at the airport.

It is worth mentioning that till now, under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana, passengers were taken to visit pilgrimages by rail. Now, for the first time passengers are travelling to pilgrimage sites by air.