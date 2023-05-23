MP: CM Chouhan declares 6000 illegal colonies 'legal', extends legalisation deadline to December 31, 2022 | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared 6000 illegal colonies 'legal' by inaugurating development works there and granting building permits on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister has also made two important announcements on this occasion. The first announcement is that now, illegal colonies built till December 31, 2022 can be legalised. Till now, the deadline was December 31, 2016.

The second announcement says that no development fee will be taken from the residents of illegal colonies, that is, the basic facilities including roads, electricity, water, drainage will be provided by the urban bodies and panchayats only.

Along with this, Chouhan also called for the formation of resident associations so that they can help in arranging basic facilities for the residents.

Madhya Pradesh Municipal Rules-2021

CM had announced to take action to legalise illegal colonies built by December 31, 2016 by identifying them. For the implementation of this announcement, the Urban Development and Housing Department amended the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Rules-2021 and published it on March 24, 2023. Under the amended rules, action has been taken to legalise illegal colonies.

Under these rules, the process of legalising more than 6,000 illegal colonies has been done. Due to the legalisation of these colonies, the residents of this place will be able to get bank loans, permission to build houses, mapping of houses and benefits of other government schemes.