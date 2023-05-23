MP: Congress refers to CM's son Kartikey as 'Yuvraj'; It's Congress culture, he hits back

Kartikey Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son, Kartikey Singh Chouhan seems to be gaining quite an interest in politics as he was recently seen indulging in a war of words with Congress.

Congress, in its latest tweet, addressed him as "Yuvraj" (prince), which apparently did not go well with the young man and the tale of tweets and retweet began!

It all started from May 5, when CM celebrated his 32nd wedding anniversary with wife Sadhna Singh and posted a video when the duo were cooking on a 'Chullaha.'

Congress was quick to reply, saying "The CM will no matter have to use chullah as Congress will provide LPG gas cylinder in Rs 500 when Kamal Nath becomes CM of MP."

Irked, Kartikey retweet the post, with caption "My mother stood behind my father as his strength for 32 years, became his strength in happiness and sorrow, but Congress does not understand the sanctity of relationships, love, it sees politics in everything. "

मेरी माँ 32 साल से पिताजी के पीछे उनकी ताकत बनकर खड़ी रही, सुख और दु:ख में उनका संबल बनीं, लेकिन कांग्रेस रिश्तों की पवित्रता, प्रेम, को नहीं समझती, वो हर बात में राजनीति देखती है।



आखिर करें भी क्यों ना, चरित्र शब्द की समझ कांग्रेस के नेताओं को कम है। जनता की सेवा पिताजी के लिए… https://t.co/uLmqi4EdMF pic.twitter.com/sKEck7jvUO — Kartikey Singh Chouhan (@ks_chauhan23) May 21, 2023

On May 21, retweeting Kartikey's post, Congress MP handle tweeted, "Hey Yuvraj, we all respect our mother and father

However, you must all show consideration towards the women who are grappling due to the rise in prices and inflationary policies adopted by your father."

It further said," When you were studying in America, your father's government was firing bullets at the children of farmers in Mandsaur. - Why don't you see the pain of those youths who sat at home being overage waiting for recruitment in your father's government. - Why don't you feel sorry for the thousands of scams like Vyapam, Eatender, Karam Dam, Poshan Aahar, Police Recruitment, PESA Coordinator Recruitment during your father's reign. All of this was happening when you were stying in America," the tweet read.

हे ! युवराज,

माता-पिता के प्रति आदर हम सबके मन में है,



लेकिन,

- आपको उन बहन-बेटियों को दर्द क्यों नहीं दिखता जिनके घर में आपके पिता की दी हुई महंगाई ने कोहराम मचा रखा है।



- जब आप अमेरिका में पढ़ाई कर रहे थे तब आपके पिता जी की सरकार मंदसौर में किसानों के बच्चों को गोलियों से भून… https://t.co/85iwhLS1Pf — MP Congress (@INCMP) May 21, 2023

On this Kartikey tweeted, "There are many Yuvraj (prince) in your party and following the practice, you had written the same here’.

He attacked on the Congress party and claimed that because of BJP, they had started respecting women, but they will not able to do so, because it is not in the DNA of Congress.

He also attacked on member of parliament and son of Kamal Nath, Nakul Nath that when Nakul was studying in America, Sikh were massacred in India???. It is better to not to waste my time and prepare for the election.