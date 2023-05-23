MP: 'Maharaj' Scindia bows down before public, appologises for mistakes in Shivpuri ahead of assembly elections

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It was a rear seen moment in Shivpuri when 'Maharaj' himself joined hands in front of public and appologised for the "mistakes" he committed knowingly or unknowingly.

"Forgive me for mistakes I may have committed knowingly or unknowingly. I apologize for whatever mistakes I have made." Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia apologized at the conference of Vaish Jain Samaj in Shivpuri on Monday.

This was in extreme contradiction with Scindia's personality who was always seen standing tall, surrounded by state ministers like Pradhuman Singh Tomar who never left a chance to touch his feet in public events. What was more interesting was that this appology came barely six month before Madhya Pradesh goes to vote, and...four years after he lost Lok Sabha Elections in 2019!

The video in which Scindia can be seen appologising was tweeted by an independent journalist Kashif Kakvi.

