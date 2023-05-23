Bhopal: Short of hands, Kuno ropes in 60 villagers for monitoring

Kuno National Park | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With few more Cheetahs being released in the wild and more to be shifted to open jungle in the coming days, the Kuno National Park in Sheopur is falling short of hands for the monitoring of the big cats. To fill the gap, the authorities have roped-in villagers for the monitoring work.

So far, 60 villagers have been engaged to assist the main team of the park in monitoring work, Kuno district forest officer Prakash Kumar Verma told Free Press. The authorities will engage twenty more villagers in the coming days. A basic training has been provided to villagers on assisting the key team. Besides, the park has also hired six private vehicles for monitoring purposes.

Cheetah to be released into wild shortly

A female cheetah will be released into the open jungle of Kuno National Park shortly. A few days back, three South African Cheetahs including two male and one female were released into the wild. They have joined three Namibian Cheetahs including Asha. With this the number of cheetahs in the wild has reached six. Sources said that after the release of aforesaid female cheetah, one more female Namibian Cheetah Tiblishi will be released into the open jungle of the park. Notably, eight Namibian and 12 South African Cheetahs translocated to Kuno National park. Of them three have died.