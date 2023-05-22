Bhopal: Man held for supplying brown sugar, cannabis

Representative photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime branch have arrested a man for allegedly supplying cannabis and brown sugar, officials said on Monday.

The police recovered 8 grams of brown sugar and 1.25 kilograms of cannabis from his possession.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Crime), Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that the crime branch received a tip-off on Sunday morning about a man about to arrive in the Jehangirabad locality with certain amount of cannabis and brown sugar.

Senior officials constituted a team which left for the directed location. The team spotted the man and collared him, who identified himself as Sanjay Ghosi (30), a native of Sagar. When the officials frisked him, they found 8 grams of brown sugar and 1.25 kilograms of cannabis from his possession, which was seized.

Ghosi was taken into custody thereafter. He told the officials that he often used to come to the city from Sagar to supply drugs. The accused is being questioned currently, Additional DCP Chouhan said.