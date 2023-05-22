 Bhopal: Man held for supplying brown sugar, cannabis
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Man held for supplying brown sugar, cannabis

Bhopal: Man held for supplying brown sugar, cannabis

The police recovered 8 grams of brown sugar and 1.25 kilograms of cannabis from his possession.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
article-image
Representative photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime branch have arrested a man for allegedly supplying cannabis and brown sugar, officials said on Monday.

The police recovered 8 grams of brown sugar and 1.25 kilograms of cannabis from his possession.

Read Also
MP: After watching 'The Kerala Story', Indore girl files FIR against lover for forcing her to change...
article-image

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Crime), Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that the crime branch received a tip-off on Sunday morning about a man about to arrive in the Jehangirabad locality with certain amount of cannabis and brown sugar.

Read Also
Bhopal: Samples of toasts, maida collected from bakeries after fungus-laced samosa cloth in city...
article-image

Senior officials constituted a team which left for the directed location. The team spotted the man and collared him, who identified himself as Sanjay Ghosi (30), a native of Sagar. When the officials frisked him, they found 8 grams of brown sugar and 1.25 kilograms of cannabis from his possession, which was seized.

Ghosi was taken into custody thereafter. He told the officials that he often used to come to the city from Sagar to supply drugs. The accused is being questioned currently, Additional DCP Chouhan said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Man held for supplying brown sugar, cannabis

Bhopal: Man held for supplying brown sugar, cannabis

Bhopal: Rani Padmavati's statue unveiled at Manuabhan Ki Tekri

Bhopal: Rani Padmavati's statue unveiled at Manuabhan Ki Tekri

MP: Former CM Uma Bharti admitted to hospital in Bhopal late night

MP: Former CM Uma Bharti admitted to hospital in Bhopal late night

Viral Audio: "Ye zameen collector k baap..." MP Congress MLA Lakhan Singh Yadav threatens contractor...

Viral Audio:

MP BJP chief V.D. Sharma rules out impact of Karnataka defeat on state politics

MP BJP chief V.D. Sharma rules out impact of Karnataka defeat on state politics