Indore: Youth held for forcing girl to change religion

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was booked for allegedly forcing a girl to change her religion in the Khajrana area, police said on Sunday. The girl was staying with him as a live-in partner for a few months.

Khajrana police station in-charge Dinesh Verma said that the girl has lodged a complaint that she met the accused named Faizan, a resident of the Khajrana area a few months ago. After that they started living as live-in partners. The girl alleged that the accused was harassing her to change her religion for a few days. She refused to do the same when the accused argued with her. The accused is only Class XII passed and the girl is a graduate.

After being harassed by him, she reached the police station and lodged a complaint against him. The police have registered a case against the accused under the relevant section and he was detained. Further investigation is underway into the case.

