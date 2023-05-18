Indore: Couple consume poison minutes before marriage, groom dies, bride serious

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A couple was all ready to get married at the Arya Samaj Temple, Kanadiya Road, with parents of the bride and groom making last-minute preparations, on Tuesday. Suddenly,

something went wrong. The bride and groom exchanged some terse words and then the groom went to one corner and consumed poison and the bride followed suit.

The groom died, while the bride is battling for her life at a city hospital.

A distraught groom’s family has alleged that the girl was forcing the boy to get married, and he was not mentally prepared. But, such was the girl’s pressure that he relented, but was deeply unhappy and depressed for the last few days.

Police said that the statements of the family members of the couple are being taken to know the exact reason behind the incident.

Investigating officer ASI Ramzan Khan said that the deceased has been identified as Deepak Ahirwar (28), a resident of Ravishankar Nagar. Deepak and his fiancée Nisha, a resident of Musakhedi, were rushed to the hospital after they consumed poison. Deepak died late in the night, while Nisha is still serious.

Uncle Ganesh Ahirwar informed the media persons that Deepak and Nisha got engaged 15 months ago. Deepak was the manager of a cab company, but he was not satisfied with his job and was looking for a better job before getting married. However, Nisha was unwilling to wait any longer and forced Deepak to get married.

The police are also trying to take Nisha’s statement to know the exact reason for which they took such a step.

