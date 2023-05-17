Indore couple consumes poison minutes before wedding, man dies

MP: Would-be brides made to undergo pregnancy test at mass marriage event in Dindori; Congress slams it as insult of poor, demands high-level inquiry | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man died while his fiancée is undergoing treatment in a city hospital after they consumed some poisonous substance a few minutes before their marriage at an Arya Samaj Temple under Kanadiya police station jurisdiction, police said on Wednesday.

The family members of the youth alleged that the girl was forcing him for marriage and harassing him since few days. Upset, he decided to take the extreme step. Police said that the statements of the family members of the couple are being recorded to know the exact reason behind the incident.

Investigating officer ASI Ramzan Khan said that the deceased has been identified as Deepak Ahirwar, 28 year, a resident of Ravishankar Nagar who worked as amanager at a cab company. Deepak and his fiancée Nisha, a resident of Musakhedi area were rushed to the hospital but Deepak could not be saved. Ongoing investigation revealed that Deapak and Nisha went to Arya Samaj Temple situated on the Kanadiya Road on Tuesday and following an argument Deepak consumed some poisonous substance there. After seeing Deepak consuming poison, Nisha also consumed the remaining poison. Condition of Nisha is stated to be critical.

Uncle Ganesh Ahirwar informed the media persons that Deepak and Nisha got engaged 15 months ago. Deepak was the manager with a cab company but his job was not established. The girl was forcing him to marry her. Deepak many times told that he will marry her only after he would get a good job but she was allegedly forcing him for the marriage so he was upset.

On Tuesday, the couple along with their family members reached the Arya Samaj Temple for the marriage where Deepak consumed poison following an argument with Nisha. She also consumed poison and is undergoing treatment in a city hospital. The police are also trying to take her statement to know the exact reason due to which they took such a step.