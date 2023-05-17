Indore: Launch of QR-based guide for all MP museums tomorrow

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tourists will now be able to learn about the glorious history, rich heritage and culture of Madhya Pradesh through QR based audio guide. This is a new initiative of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, connecting the history of the state with technology.

Tourism, culture and religious trust and endowment minister Usha Thakur will launch QR based audio guide in 7 museums on Thursday (On the occasion of International Museum Day) at 6 pm at Lal Bagh Palace, Indore.

Tourists will find interesting information about history in Hindi and English languages in the State Museum and Tribal Museum of Bhopal, Lalbagh Palace of Indore, Gujri Mahal Archaeological Museum of Gwalior, Maharaj Chhatrasal Museum of Dhubela and Observatory and Triveni Museum of Ujjain.

Principal secretary tourism and culture Sheo Shekhar Shukla said that it is a new initiative of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board to connect the common man, especially the youth, with the rich culture of the state. QR codes have been installed in 7 museums of the state, which on scanning from mobile phones will get complete information about the museum through an audio guide. The QR’s have been strategically installed at the locations where there are no guides available so that it does not hamper the scope of employment of the locals in any way. The only purpose of this initiative is to make it easier for the tourist to access information.