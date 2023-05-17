MP Honour Killing ! Khandwa family beats son-in-law to death over religion difference

Representative Image |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a case of honour killing, a 36-year-old person from Sikar, Rajasthan succumbed to injuries after he was allegedly brutally bashed by his in-law's who belong to the minority community in Khandwa.

According to local police, the deceased, Rajendra Saini, died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Before his death, Rajendra recorded his statement, and on the basis of his dying declaration, police booked three, including his brother-in-law Salman, 36, mother-in-law Munnibai, 55, and father-in-law Mumtaz, all residents of Singot village in Khandwa district, on murder charges, informed SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla.

According to information, Rajendra, a resident of Sikar, Rajasthan, had a love marriage with Amrin of Singot, Khandwa, in 2021. After the wedding, both started living in Jaipur.

Had gone to in-laws house to bring wife back

The family coaxed Amrin to come to their place. Even after four months, when the wife did not return, Rajendra reached his in-law's house to get her back, but he was chased away by them, after they beat him twice.

For the third time on May 13, when he insisted on meeting his wife, Amrin's parents, brother, and others beat him up. On May 15, his health deteriorated due to internal injuries, and on May 16 he died while undergoing treatment at Khandwa district hospital.

According to the police, Rajendra used to work as a tile worker, and he had come to Singot village for work. During this, he met Amrin, 20, and both fell in love. Later in January 2021, the duo ran away from Singot to Rajasthan.

Here in Khandwa, Amrin's family lodged her missing complaint. On January 7, 2022, the police found Amrin. At that time, Amrin stated in her statement that she had gone with Rajendra of her own free will, and they got married. She added that she wanted to stay with Rajendra, not with her parents. After this, Amrin returned to Jaipur with Rajendra.

A few days later, Amrin started talking to her family on the phone and felt that the family had accepted her marriage. She came to Khandwa to meet the family.

Family alleges police did not book everyone

Rajendra’s relative, Ramkishore Saini told that after marriage, Rajendra shifted to Jaipur from Sikar due to fear of Amrins’ family. He had come twice in the past to take Amrin back. This time, he came to Khandwa about 20 to 25 days ago and tried to meet Amrin twice, but failed in his attempt as her family chased him away every time.

On May 13, about 10 to 12 people attacked him, but police booked only three people, Ramkishore said.