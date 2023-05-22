Indore: Tulsi Nagar residents threaten to protest outside venue

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Feeling cheated and left out, residents of Tulsi Nagar on Sunday threatened to protest outside the venue of an event, to be organised on Tuesday, to issue legalisation certificates to 100 colonies.

They also announced plans to hold agitation in a phased manner if Tulsi Nagar colony is not included in the first list of 100 colonies being legalised by the Indore Municipal Corporation, district administration and the state government.

“If the name of Tulsi Nagar is not included in the first list of colonies by May 22, then residents of the colony will protest peacefully against the programme to be held at Rabindra Natya Griha on May 23,” a press release issued by Ward 36-37 Rahwasi Mahasangh reads.

“If the powers that be do not announce legalisation of Tulsi Nagar within two days, then the residents of the area would stage a sit-in, would go on fast and boycott all political parties, leaders and the ensuing assembly elections,” adds the press release.

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of the residents convened jointly by Ward 36-37 Rahwasi Mahasangh and Shri Tulsi Saraswati Social Welfare Society at Saraswati Temple Premises in Tulsi Nagar on Sunday.

Apart from Tulsi Nagar, a large number of residents of Mahalaxmi Nagar, Saikripa Colony, Pushpavihar, MR 4, 5, Radhika Palace, Pavandham, Summer Park and other colonies and office bearers of resident associations were present in the meeting.

Officials of Shri Tulsi Saraswati Social Welfare Society said that following the publication of the Gazette No 29 by Madhya Pradesh Government to provide civic infrastructure in the colonies on January 13, 2022, the residents association of Tulsi Nagar were among the top 10 residents associations of the city, which had submitted an application before the IMC along with related required documents on April 12, 2022.

Despite that, the name of Tulsi Nagar has not been included in the first list of colonies being legalised by the local administration, the association officials said.

Addressing the meeting, Rahwasi Mahasangh president Rajesh Tomar said that for the last 11 years, the residents of Tulsi Nagar are struggling for the regularisation of their colony. He said that despite repeated assurances by the local public representatives and MLAs in the past few years, Tulsi Nagar has not been included in the list of 100 colonies being legalised by the Indore Municipal Corporation and the district administration.