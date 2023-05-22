Bhopal: Samples of toasts, maida collected from bakeries

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Samples of toast and maida were collected from Muskaan Bakery, samples of toast and khari were collected from Noor Bakery, samples of maida, vinegar and sivaiya were collected from Viking Cafe and Restaurant located in Minal Residency. All the samples were sent to State Food Testing Laboratory, Bhopal, for examination, on receipt of whose report, action would be taken under Food Safety and Standards Act. The food safety wing has been asked to step up regulatory checks and take stringent action against those operating food businesses without mandatory licence. Collector Asheesh Singh has directed food safety wing to take stringent action against those food business operators who are serving substandard or adulterated food and those who are found to be cooking food in unclean and unhygienic environment.

