Summer camp in Bhopal: Kids show interest in table tennis

Bhopal: Children at table tannis hall | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At the ongoing Summer Camp 2023, children of different age groups are showing eagerness to learn table tennis. The summer camp is underway at Tatya Tope Stadium in Bhopal. Children are learning sports at the camp organised by Sports and Youth Welfare Department. Table tennis is the most popular sports among children.

In scorching heat, about 70 children are learning the finer aspects of table tennis in an air-conditioned hall. Theoretical, physical, and practical training is being imparted by senior coach S Sabir Ali and assistant coach Kundan Singh. Most children are between 7 to 13 years of age at table tennis camp.

Out 21 different sports disciplines are being taught at the camp under supervision of coaches. The participants are from 6 to 22 years of age.