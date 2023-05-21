Indore Sports Update: Sub-jr tennis going in full swing

Indoore (Madhya Pradesh): Under all-India Talent Series Sub Junior Tennis Tournament, some exciting matches were played on Saturday. As the qualifying rounds drew to a close, three young players earned their place in the final round.

Aarush Jain, Raunak Shah and Yug Jain showcased incredible skills and determination and impressed all. Their opponents had to put up a strong fight but these three had fought back with vigor and won matches. As the announcement was made, Aarush, Raunak, and Yug couldn't contain their joy. They had worked hard for this moment, putting in long hours of practice and dedication to hone their skills. Now, they had earned their chance to compete in the final round. Other players who had participated in the qualifying rounds looked on with admiration and respect, acknowledging the talent and hard work of the three finalists. They knew that they would have to up their game if they wanted to compete at this level of competition.

Results are as follows:

Boys category: 14 years old (Qualifying round)

Aarush Jain (MP) beat Vian Vian Aggarwal (MP) 9-0, Raunak Shah (Maha) beat Yuvan Bhatia (MP) 9-2, Yug Jain (MP) beat Mitant Jhamnani (MP) 9-0, Jenil Badvi (Guj) beat Veer Khosla (MP) 9-2, Rahasya Bahri (MP) beat Vihan Nawab (MP) 9-0, Idris Presswala (MP) defeated Advik Rathi (MP) 9-0, Lakshya Shadija (MP) defeated Mustafa Saifi (MP) 9-1, Trishir Dhawan (MP) beat Vivi Pravar Mittal (M.P.) 9-5.

Summer camp of Golden International School concludes

The summer camp concluded at Golden International School on Saturday. For weeks, children had been coming to the sprawling campus, eager to learn various sports and other fun activities. From cricket to swimming, tennis to football, kids who joined the camp received training from coaches.

The atmosphere was full of energy and the kids were always on their feet, playing and running around. Besides sports, there were also classes on dance, instrument music, art, and craft, which added to the excitement of the camp. Vihaan Rajpal, Mriganka Singh, Granth Kothari, Gauranshi Mishra and Parth Kelwa were some of the star performers who enthralled everyone with their performances. Their performances showed that they had learned quite a lot in just a few weeks. But the most exciting part of the camp was undoubtedly the swimming classes. All the kids had an opportunity to learn swimming from the experienced coaches. Many of them had never gone swimming before, but within a few days, they were all jumping into the pool fearlessly.

As the day progressed, parents gathered around to witness their children receive the certificates that were to be awarded by the school principal, Ms Reena Khurana. She congratulated the kids for their dedication and perseverance, assuring them that their hard work would pay off in future. Gopal Agarwal, school director, and Santosh Yadav greeted the kids and their parents. In the end, principal Reena Khurana gave away prizes to the participants.

Bengaluru Tigers kabaddi league champions

Bengaluru Tigers emerged champions when they defeated MP Royal in the Just Kabaddi League, organized by Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association, Krida Bharti and Vikram Sports Club, on Saturday.

In a nail-biting final, Bengaluru Tigers emerged victorious by 2 points. Bengaluru Tigers got 43 points while MP Royal got 41 points. Earlier, semi-final matches were played between Bengaluru Tiger and Mumbai Master. Bengaluru Tiger scored 43 points while Mumbai Master reached 41 points, thus Bengaluru Tiger won the match by 10 points and entered the final. The second semi-final was played between MP Royal and Delhi Dumdaar in which MP Royal scored 58 points while Delhi Dumdaar managed 46 points. MP Royal won by 12 points and entered the final.

Prize distribution was done by Vijay Prakash, President of Haryana Kabaddi Association and Haryana Olympic Association, Dr Nishant Khare, President of Madhya Pradesh Youth Commission, Councilor Mahesh Baswal BJP, Anil Sharma, Roshan Sharma, Sohan Saini and Sangeet Soni. Guest reception was done by Ramprakash Gautam, Harish Dagar, Mannalal Bindoria, Paramjit Singh Pammi, Sunil Thakur, Alok Tiwari and Vidushi Sumanlata.

MYCC emerge victorious

Maharaja Yashwantrao Cricket Club (MYCC) emerged victorious in the Sardar Suchsingh Memorial A grade tournament being played here on Saturday. They played the final against Cricket Club of Indore (CCI). The tournament was organized by MYCC and sponsored by Digiana Group under the aegis of Indore Division Cricket Association.

After winning the toss, CCI's captain Arpit Patel chose to bat first and he came into bat in the middle overs. He displayed exceptional batting skills and scored 82 runs off just 43 balls, with the help of 6 fours and 5 sixes. Varun Srivastava and Shubham Kaithwas supported Patel, scoring 17 and 14 runs, respectively. CCI reached the total score of 158 in 20 overs.

MYCC's Mihir Hirwani proved to be a valuable asset for the team as he bowled brilliantly taking 3 wickets. Amarnath Yadav and Harshvardhan Hardia got two wickets each, strengthening the MYCC's winning cause. Kuldeep Gehi and Surendra Malviya from MYCC shared a 50-run partnership, driving the team forward. Malviya scored 26 off 16 balls, while Gehi played a magnificent inning, scoring 74 runs off 46 balls with 5 fours and 5 sixes. Gehi's batting became the turning point of the match and paved the way for MYCC's victory. Towards the end, Swaraj Batham played an inspiring innings of 35 runs off 22 balls with the help of two fours and four sixes. The team won by six wickets.

CCI's Ankit Dangi and Parth Sahni got 2 wickets each but were unable to prevent MYCC win.The MYCC team and their supporters erupted in jubilation as they lifted the trophy and celebrated their win, filled with pride. It was an exciting match that displayed exceptional sportsmanship and skills from both teams.

Pt Umashankar Joshi memorial swimming tourney concludes

The district swimming competition was held at Arihant College, Indore recently. Swimmers from all over the district took part in the competition held in memory of Pt. Umashankar Joshi.

The competition was organized by Khandwa District Swimming Association. Amongst the participants were Darsh Nagar, Tanishk Sureka, Divyansh, Ritik Patni, Tanishk Patni, Dhruv, Aryan Jain, Sreejit, Atharv Paliwal, Srivanshi, and many others. Each of them represented their respective schools and was competing in different categories.

In the competition, Vyas, Vedanshi, Aditi Sharma, Anshi Jain, Krishna, and others showed their talents. The prize distribution ceremony was attended by Abhay Verma, Home Guard Deputy Commandant Sumant Jain, Deputy Commissioner Sonali Jain, Anurag Jain, and Additional Collector Sapna Jain.

It was a proud moment for everyone involved—the swimmers, their coaches, and their families.

The competition was not just a showcase of talent and skill but also a testament to the power of community. Komal Dixit, Kunal Kasliwal, Kavita Kasliwal, Gaurav Hardia, Ayush Dubey, Sunil Thakur, Sonu Panwar, and Pranay Joshi welcomed the participants with open arms and made them feel at home. Rakesh Joshi, Secretary of the Khandwa District Swimming Association, and Anuj Joshi oversaw the operations and made sure the competition went off without a hitch.

As the event came to a close, everyone left with a sense of pride and accomplishment. The swimmers were proud of themselves for putting on such a fantastic performance, and the organizers were proud of themselves for putting together such a successful event. It was an unforgettable day for everyone involved, and one that would go down in the history books as a testament to the power of community and talent.

Dad honored for being appointed as selector of the Indian Hockey Team

Hockey Indore Association chief coach of Madhya Pradesh Men's Hockey Academy and Patron of Tahir Hockey Training Center Indore, former Olympian Sameer Dad appointed as selector of Indian Hockey Team. At Chimanbagh Hockey Ground Vice President of Hockey Indore Association Dr AK Das, Secretary Kishore Shukla and Mohd Yakub Ansari honored Dad with a shawl and a memento. On this occasion, Sameer Dad said that he has a long relationship with the Tahir Hockey Center and its players. He will always be available for the players of Indore.